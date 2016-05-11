Judge sends Experian identity theft lawsuit back to state court

Consumers accusing credit reporting agency Experian of failing to tell them whether their information was stolen in an international identity theft scheme can sue in state court, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Selna ruled that plaintiffs do not have standing to sue in federal court, but he remanded the case to Orange County Superior Court, rejecting defendants’ bid to dismiss the case outright.

