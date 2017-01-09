FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Experian, bad-check collector sued over credit reports
January 9, 2017

Experian, bad-check collector sued over credit reports

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit bureau Experian has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully selling credit reports to a company collecting on bad checks, invading consumers’ privacy and violating the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Filed on Thursday in a Fort Lauderdale federal court, the lawsuit said Experian sold reports to Florida-based United TranzActions, a company that guarantees the payment of checks returned for insufficient funds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iZovyJ

