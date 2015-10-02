FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts attorney general expects multi-state probe into Experian breach
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts attorney general expects multi-state probe into Experian breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Friday she expects to see multi-state probe into the breach at Experian Plc that compromised data of some 15 million people who sought to open accounts with T-Mobile US Inc.

“We have contacted both companies to review the circumstances and anticipate working with attorneys general across the country on this matter,” Healey said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Healey declined to elaborate on plans for a potential multi-state investigation into the cyber attack that was disclosed on Thursday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)

