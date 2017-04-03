FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Experian to sell 75 pct in email marketing business to Vector Capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 5 months ago

Experian to sell 75 pct in email marketing business to Vector Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Credit data company Experian Plc said it would sell a 75 percent stake in its email marketing business to private equity firm Vector Capital, to focus on its core businesses.

The company said the enterprise value of the email/cross-channel marketing business (CCM) business is $400 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

Experian would retain the remaining 25 percent stake in the business, the company said.

The deal is expected to complete during the first half of the financial year ending March 31, 2018, the FTSE 100-listed information services company said.

Experian had started the process of divesting the email/cross-channel marketing business, the largest business line within its Marketing Services division, last November. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.