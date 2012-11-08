FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Credit-checker Experian eyes further sales growth
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Credit-checker Experian eyes further sales growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 underlying pretax profit up 6 pct, in line with view

* Total revenue $2.3 billion

* Shares up 0.6 percent

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Credit data firm Experian Plc reported a 6 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, in line with expectations, and said it expected to achieve high single-digit organic revenue growth for the full year.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks and retailers, said it made an underlying pretax profit of $563 million in the six months to Sept. 30, ahead of the $561 million expected by analysts in a company poll.

The company said the improvement reflected revenue growth across all of its regions and businesses, including double-digit growth in Latin America and its consumer services division.

Total revenue was $2.3 billion, the group said, including organic revenue growth (excluding acquisitions) of 8 percent based on constant exchange rates. Organic growth in Latin America was 17 percent.

Chief Executive Don Hunter said the company was increasing its investment in new customer segments such as the U.S. public sector and healthcare payments and was expanding in high-growth markets including Russia, Turkey and Colombia.

Shares in Experian were up 0.6 percent to 1,050 pence in early trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
