Experian Q1 revenue rises 6 pct as North America shines

July 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 6 percent increase in first-quarter revenue from ongoing activities thanks to a strong performance from its North America business.

Experian said it expected growth for the year to be within its target "mid single-digit organic revenue range, with stable margins."

However, total and organic revenue at constant exchange rates in the UK and Ireland fell 3 percent in the three months to the end of June on a decline in consumer services.

The shares dipped 1 percent in early trade.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said total revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent in North America.

It was boosted by contributions from CSIdentity, a consumer identity management and fraud detection business it bought in 2016 for $360 million. (Reporting Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)