#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Credit checker Experian sees mid-single-digit FY organic revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, said it expected mid-single-digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies for the full year and a headwind of about 1 percent to earnings before interest and tax if current exchange rates remained.

The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said it had not seen a “significant adverse impact” to trading in its UK business after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Experian reported a 1 percent rise in first-quarter revenue from continuing operations, pulled down by weakness in the pound and Brazilian real. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

