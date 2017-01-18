FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Credit checker Experian says Q3 revenue up, keeps FY forecast
#Earnings Season
January 18, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 7 months ago

Credit checker Experian says Q3 revenue up, keeps FY forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates and reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue growth forecast.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 7 percent in North America and 2 percent in UK and Ireland.

Experian, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, said total revenue growth from ongoing activities at actual exchange rates was 4 percent, with sterling weakness more than offsetting an improvement in the Brazilian real.

The company said it expected full-year organic revenue to grow in mid-single digits in percentage terms on a constant currency basis.

The company forecast an impact of about 1 percent to full-year benchmark earnings before interest and taxes on current exchange rates. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

