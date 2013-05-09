BRIEF-Experian annual earnings up 7 percent

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Experian : * Auto alert - Experian PLC FY revenue 4.7 billion usd * Auto alert - Experian PLC total dividend 0.3475 usd per share * Total EBIT from continuing operations of US$1,253M up 7%. * Profit before tax from continuing operations of US$440M (2012: US$689M), * Benchmark profit before tax of US$1,195M, up 6%. * Aim to deliver further premium growth, and look for mid to high single-digit

organic revenue growth * Initiating a share purchase programme totalling US$500M over the next 12

months