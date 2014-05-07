FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit checker Experian lifts annual earnings by 8 pct
May 7, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Credit checker Experian lifts annual earnings by 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Experian, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported an 8 percent increase in annual earnings, benefiting from acquisitions and improved margins.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said on Wednesday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to $1.31 billion.

Chief Executive Don Robert said, however, that the soccer World Cup in Brazil and changes to Experian’s North American consumer business would constrain growth in the first half.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

