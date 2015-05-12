CORRECTED-Credit checker Experian reports fall in full-year profit

(In paragraph 2, corrects analysts’ pretax profit estimate to $1.08 bln from $1.2 bln)

May 12 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported a 4 percent fall in pretax profit, below analysts’ expectations, hurt by adverse foreign exchange translations.

Profit before tax fell to $1 billion for the year-ended March 31, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected the company to report a pretax profit of $1.08 billion.

The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said it would pay a second interim dividend of 27 cents per share resulting in a full-year dividend of 39.25 cents.