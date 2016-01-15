FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit checker Experian expects foreign exchange hit
January 15, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Credit checker Experian expects foreign exchange hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Credit data company Experian Plc reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue at unchanged exchange rates, even though it expects full-year profit to take a hit from foreign currency moves.

The information services company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said if current rates prevail, it expects a hit on EBIT from exchange rate movements of about 11 percent for the year ending March 31, and a further hit of about 3 percent next year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

