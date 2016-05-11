Credit checker Experian's full-year profit flat

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported an unchanged full-year pretax profit against a backdrop of adverse foreign exchange movements.

The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said profit before tax was $1 billion for the year-ended 2015, the same as a year earlier.

The company said in January that if current rates prevail, it expects a hit on earnings before interest and tax from exchange rate movements of about 11 percent for the year ending March 31, and a further hit of about 3 percent next year.