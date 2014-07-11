Credit checker Experian says first-quarter revenue up 4 pct

(Adds details)

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Experian, the world’s biggest credit data company, said revenue in its first quarter rose 4 percent thanks in part to more favourable lending conditions for consumers and businesses in the North America and Britain.

But Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said overall trading in the three months to June 30 had been subdued due to the World Cup in Brazil and the effect of a brand transition in its North American consumer services division.

The company said the World Cup meant there were fewer working days in Brazil, which accounts for the largest portion of its Latin American business.

Experian said these one-off factors could impact first-half growth, but did not issue a change to its full year guidance.

“We expect a return to more normal levels of organic revenue growth as the second half of the year progresses,” said Chief Executive Don Robert.

The company said its two recent North American acquisitions, Passport Health Communications, which manages billing for healthcare companies and 41st Parameter, an anti-fraud service provider, were performing well.

Experian’s shares were up nearly 1 percent by 0831 GMT.