FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Expert System establishes CY4Gate with Elettronica
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 16, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Expert System establishes CY4Gate with Elettronica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Expert System SpA :

* Says, with Elettronica SpA, it established CY4Gate Srl focused on cyber defence electronics

* Says the newly established CY4Gate, with a share capital of 300,000 euros ($376,020) and a share premium reserve of 2.8 million euros, is owned 30% by Expert System and 70% by Elettronica

* Says CY4Gate has also signed a 3 million euro contract with Expert System for Value Added Reseller activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.