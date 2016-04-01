BRIEF-Exxon conducts initial testing on Julia project in Gulf of Mexico - spokesman

HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil in March conducted initial tests on its deepwater Julia project in the Gulf of Mexico, Aaron Stryk, a company spokesman, confirmed in an email on Friday.

* Exxon anticipates initial production of 34,000 barrels per day of oil from the field, according to the company’s website

* The initial development phase includes six wells with subsea tie-backs to the Jack & St. Malo production facility, which is operated by Chevron

* Exxon Mobil and Statoil Gulf of Mexico each have a 50 percent stake in the Julia project

* A federal agency, BSEE, reported a small amount of output from the project. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)