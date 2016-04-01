FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exxon conducts initial testing on Julia project in Gulf of Mexico - spokesman
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exxon conducts initial testing on Julia project in Gulf of Mexico - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil in March conducted initial tests on its deepwater Julia project in the Gulf of Mexico, Aaron Stryk, a company spokesman, confirmed in an email on Friday.

* Exxon anticipates initial production of 34,000 barrels per day of oil from the field, according to the company’s website

* The initial development phase includes six wells with subsea tie-backs to the Jack & St. Malo production facility, which is operated by Chevron

* Exxon Mobil and Statoil Gulf of Mexico each have a 50 percent stake in the Julia project

* A federal agency, BSEE, reported a small amount of output from the project. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.