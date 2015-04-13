FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK private equity firm Exponent closes 1 bln stg fund
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

UK private equity firm Exponent closes 1 bln stg fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Exponent closed a new 1 billion pound fund, the company said on Monday.

Public and private pension funds committed 48 percent of the capital in the Exponent Private Equity Partners III, which had a target of 800 million pounds, the company said in an emailed statement.

Exponent said the fund will target UK-headquartered businesses with enterprise values between 75 million pounds ($109.39 million) and 350 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6856 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
