BRIEF-Hess' Bakken crude export co-loaded with offshore Julia oil - spokesman
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hess' Bakken crude export co-loaded with offshore Julia oil - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Hess Corp. on Monday confirmed the Bakken crude it sold for export from the U.S. Gulf Coast is co-loaded on a vessel carrying offshore oil produced from Exxon Mobil’s Julia field in the Gulf of Mexico.

* Hess on Friday confirmed it sold 175,000 barrels of Bakken crude for export, which loaded at St. James, Louisiana in early April

* Exxon Mobil on Thursday confirmed it was exporting Julia crude produced from initial well tests on its deepwater Gulf of Mexico Julia field

* The panamax vessel, the PGC Marina, is expected to arrive at Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data

Reporting by Liz Hampton

