FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oil tankers race around Latam to deliver first U.S. crude to Japan
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oil tankers race around Latam to deliver first U.S. crude to Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Two oil tankers are racing toward the southern tip of Argentina in a bid to be the first to ship U.S. crude to Japan since a longstanding ban was lifted late last year.

One of the vessels, a Suezmax booked by Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil, is carrying West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, indicating for the first time what variety of oil was aboard.

* The refiner loaded approximately 1 million barrels of crude and condensate onto the Agistri from the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area outside of Houston in early March, according to Reuters vessel tracking data

* Cosmo is competing with Japan’s TonenGeneral to be the first Japanese company to take receipt of U.S.-produced oil. Tonen purchased its oil from Phillips 66 and is moving its cargo on a Suezmax vessel rather than a Panamax as previously thought

* Tonen’s vessel, the Cape Bari, had previously been thought to be delivering the oil to Singapore

* The Agistri and the Cape Bari are currently within a few hundred miles of each other off the coast of Venezuela

* The Cape Bari loaded at Nederland, Texas and is scheduled to arrive at the Kawasaki, Japan on May 8, according to data available on Thomson Reuters Eikon

* The Agristri is also expected to arrive in Japan on May 8, the source said (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.