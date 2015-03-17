FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trinity Mirror says eyeing some assets from Express owner
March 17, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Trinity Mirror says eyeing some assets from Express owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Trinity Mirror said on Tuesday it was considering a bid for certain assets owned by Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell, following a media report suggesting it could buy the Daily Express newspaper.

Trinity, which owns the Daily and Sunday Mirror titles, said it was at an early stage of evaluating certain assets and that there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Trinity had entered talks about buying the Daily Express, the 115-year-old title that used to be one of the biggest selling papers in the world. The Times said it was not clear if the Mirror would also be interested in Desmond’s Daily Star tabloid as well.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
