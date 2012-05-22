UPDATE 4-Retailer Express plunges as sales gaffe hurts results

* Q1 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.49

* Sees FY EPS $1.79-$1.89 vs prev view $1.84-$1.97

* Shares fall 29 pct

By Mihir Dalal

May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Express Inc slumped 29 percent as the apparel retailer cut its full-year earnings forecast after botching its strategy to drive more sales of pricier knitted sweaters and blouses for women.

Express, which sells clothes and accessories to 20- to 30-year-old men and women, has been shifting from simple knit tops to more fashionable alternatives.

However, Express CEO Michael Weiss said there was not enough demand for the more fashionable tops to offset the loss of sales from the lower-priced items.

Weiss said the company failed to strike the right balance in the first quarter, but added that Express has now introduced more tops at lower prices.

Shares of the company hit a nine-month low of $16.38 on Tuesday, their biggest one-day drop since Express went public two years ago. The stock was among the top losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts, however, said the stock slump was overdone and the company’s results would improve soon as other parts of the business remained strong.

“While we can amply understand investor frustration over the miss, we believe the (stock price) decline is overdone,” Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Thomas Filandro said.

“The company can begin to reestablish credibility as early as next quarter and drive top and bottom line upside as early as the third quarter.”

Piper Jaffray’s Neely Tamminga, who kept her “overweight” rating on the stock, said the company’s move to sell more higher-priced tops would improve margins over the longer-term.

Express also said it would delay opening a couple of its flagship stores as it decided to move to a more “desirable” location in New York. The delay will reduce the company’s 2012 earnings by 2 cents per share.

First-quarter net income rose to $42.1 million, or 47 cents per share, from $35.0 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales increased 6 percent to $496.0 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share, on revenue of $503.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin dipped to 38.1 percent from 38.2 percent, hurt by higher product costs.

The company now expects to earn $1.79 to $1.89 per share in fiscal 2012, down from its previous outlook of $1.84 to $1.97 per share.