Express 2nd-qtr profit rises 7 pct
August 28, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Express 2nd-qtr profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Apparel and accessories retailer Express Inc reported a 7 percent increase in quarterly profit as it attracted more customers.

Net income for the quarter ended Aug. 3 rose to $16.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $486.2 million.

Same-store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 6 percent. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas and Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

