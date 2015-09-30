FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts says Praluent, Repatha will not be "budget busters"
September 30, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Express Scripts says Praluent, Repatha will not be "budget busters"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co said on Wednesday two costly new potent cholesterol fighters will not be “budget busters” for its clients and that most prescriptions for the drugs have been rejected because patients did not meet required medical criteria.

“We’re seeing a lot of patients who either don’t qualify or their physicians are not providing (needed) information,” said Everett Neville, a vice president of Express Scripts, whose company is the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson

