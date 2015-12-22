FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts sees 10-14 pct rise in 2016 EPS vs 2015 guidance
#Company News
December 22, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Express Scripts sees 10-14 pct rise in 2016 EPS vs 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, said it expected 2016 adjusted earnings of $6.08-$6.28 per share, an increase of 10-14 percent from the company’s reaffirmed guidance for 2015.

Analysts were expecting full-year adjusted earnings of $6.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Express Scripts manages drug benefits for employers and health plans and also runs large mail-order pharmacies.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
