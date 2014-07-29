FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts narrows full year forecast
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Express Scripts narrows full year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in North America, posted a weaker profit and narrowed its full year forecast.

Net profit fell to $522.7 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $574.4 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.23 cents per share in the quarter.

Express narrowed its adjusted earnings forecast to $4.84 to $4.92 from the previous range of $4.82 to $4.94 per share.

Reporting By Anjali Rao Koppala; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
