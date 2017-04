March 24 * U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES TWO COUNTERCLAIMS THAT EXPRESS SCRIPTS RAISED IN $15 BLN ANTHEM INC LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACH OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT--COURT RULING

* DECISION BY U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES TWO OF THE SIX COUNTERCLAIMS THAT EXPRESS SCRIPTS RAISED

* JUDGE DISMISSES EXPRESS SCRIPTS' CLAIM THAT ANTHEM BREACHED IMPLIED COVENANT OF GOOD FAITH AND FAIR DEALING, CALLING IT DUPLICATIVE OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS' BREACH OF CONTRACT CLAIM