8 months ago
Express Scripts sees no let up in drug pricing chatter
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 8 months ago

Express Scripts sees no let up in drug pricing chatter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said the conversation about drug pricing isn't going away, about a week after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to bring down prices.

Shares of the company, which also signaled it was engaged in M&A discussions, were down 4 percent at $70.10 on Wednesday.

"It's so early ... I've not seen anything that causes me to be hugely concerned," said Chief Executive Tim Wentworth, in response to a question about the impact of the Trump administration on the industry on a call with analysts. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

