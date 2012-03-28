FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts--Medco deal could close next week
March 28, 2012

Express Scripts--Medco deal could close next week

March 28 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefits managers Express Scripts Inc said on Wednesday it expects its plan to buy rival Medco Health Solutions Inc for $29 billion to close as early as the week of April 2, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.

Previously the companies said they expected the deal would be completed by the earlier part of the second quarter of 2012. Pharmacy benefits managers like Medco and Express Scripts are hired by insurance companies to handle prescription drug plans. They sometimes provide drugs by mail order, through their own pharmacies and by contracting with chains and independent pharmacies.

The deal, announced last July, would combine two of the three largest PBMs that are big enough to manage prescription drug benefits for large, nationwide companies. The third is CVS Caremark Corp.

