in 10 months
Express Scripts gets subpoenas over drug company, pharmacy ties
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 25, 2016 / 9:40 PM / in 10 months

Express Scripts gets subpoenas over drug company, pharmacy ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co has received subpoenas requesting information about its relationship with pharmaceutical companies, charitable foundations and specialty pharmacies, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

On Aug. 15 it received a demand from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asking for information about its relationships with drug companies and prescription drug plan clients and payments made to and from those entities.

On Sept. 12 it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice and United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting information about its relationship with drug companies, independent charitable foundations providing cost-sharing assistance to federal healthcare program beneficiaries and specialty pharmacies.

The company said it intends to cooperate with both inquiries and cannot predict with certainty the timing or outcome of the matter.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis

