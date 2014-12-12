FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia taxi firm Express helps police investigation on robbery
December 12, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia taxi firm Express helps police investigation on robbery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk said the recent robbery of a female passenger in a taxi allegedly stolen from the company was “beyond our control” and that it was helping police.

Several women have separately reported being robbed in taxis over the past few weeks in the capital Jakarta, local media reported.

“We feel that we have been harmed by the action of the robbers and we fully support the police in investigating the case,” Express said in a stock exchange filing on Friday, in response to a query from the Indonesian stock exchange.

Women’s safety has been thrown into the spotlight after a driver contracted to online taxi booking firm Uber was accused of raping his passenger in New Delhi. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
