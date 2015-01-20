FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners
#Funds News
January 20, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Express Inc said it terminated talks to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, its largest shareholder.

The company said talks ended due to the “unavailability of financing on commercially acceptable terms”.

Express’s shares were down nearly 12 percent at $12.75 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Sycamore expressed an interest in buying Express last June after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

