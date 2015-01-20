FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners
January 20, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Express Inc said it ended talks to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, its largest shareholder, due to unavailability of financing.

Shares of Express, which was once a division of L Brands Inc , were down nearly 13 percent at $12.60 in premarket trading.

Sycamore agreed to some restrictions, which included not contacting or entering into arrangements with third parties for buying Express, a joint statement said.

The private equity firm said it was interested in buying Express last June, after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake in the company.

Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital took Express private in 2007 and brought it back on the market three years later.

Express shares had risen nearly 7 percent since June 12, when the company said it had received a letter from Sycamore expressing interest in buying the company. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
