Express Scripts outlook could fall short of Street
May 10, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

Express Scripts outlook could fall short of Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co projected full-year profit that could fall short of Wall Street’s target in the U.S. pharmacy benefit manager’s first forecast since closing its $29 billion purchase of rival Medco Health Solutions last month.

The company forecast 2012 earnings in a range of $3.36 to $3.66, excluding items. Analysts on average have been looking for $3.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Express posted first-quarter net income of $267.8 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $326.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

