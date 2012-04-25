FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Express Scripts judge won't derail Medco merger
April 25, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Express Scripts judge won't derail Medco merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by pharmacy trade groups to derail Express Scripts Inc’s efforts to integrate rival Medco Health Solutions Inc following its recent $29.1 billion takeover.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh declined to issue a preliminary injunction to force Express Scripts to divest Medco or keep it separate. She said she will not decide whether to issue a permanent injunction until after ruling on Express Scripts’ request to dismiss the case entirely.

Plaintiffs including the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the National Community Pharmacists Association and several independent pharmacies had argued that the merger violated antitrust law by reducing competition, and would lead to less consumer choice and higher prescription drug prices.

The March 29 lawsuit was filed four days before Express Scripts said it completed the merger, after having won approval from a divided Federal Trade Commission.

