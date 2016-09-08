FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Express Scripts tries to rein in pricey inflammatory drugs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Express Scripts tries to rein in pricey inflammatory drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding , the largest manager of U.S. drug benefits, on Thursday launched a program aimed at tightening spending on drugs for pricey inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

It is the latest Express Scripts effort intended to reduce spending on prescription drugs, such as last week's announcement of a diabetes program. Early this year, Express Scripts said it was targeting a program for expensive inflammatory therapies.

Drugs to treat inflammation, such as AbbVie Inc.'s Humira and Amgen Inc.'s Enbrel, are among the top selling U.S. drugs and have more than doubled in price in the past five years.

The program has two parts. Express Scripts will give refunds to clients when patients discontinue a drug within 90 days, which it says could be worth $250 million in annual savings across its customer base, which is mainly large corporations.

It also said it will change its drug coverage to pit drugs directly against one another for each inflammatory condition, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn's disease. Express Scripts said this would enable more head-to-head competition.

About 10 million Americans have inflammatory conditions and the average 30-day prescription costs about $3,036, according to Express Scripts. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.