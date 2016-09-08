NEW YORK, Sept 8 Express Scripts Holding
, the largest manager of U.S. drug benefits, on Thursday
launched a program aimed at tightening spending on drugs for
pricey inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.
It is the latest Express Scripts effort intended to reduce
spending on prescription drugs, such as last week's announcement
of a diabetes program. Early this year, Express Scripts said it
was targeting a program for expensive inflammatory therapies.
Drugs to treat inflammation, such as AbbVie Inc.'s
Humira and Amgen Inc.'s Enbrel, are among the top
selling U.S. drugs and have more than doubled in price in the
past five years.
The program has two parts. Express Scripts will give refunds
to clients when patients discontinue a drug within 90 days,
which it says could be worth $250 million in annual savings
across its customer base, which is mainly large corporations.
It also said it will change its drug coverage to pit drugs
directly against one another for each inflammatory condition,
such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn's disease.
Express Scripts said this would enable more head-to-head
competition.
About 10 million Americans have inflammatory conditions and
the average 30-day prescription costs about $3,036, according to
Express Scripts.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Trott)