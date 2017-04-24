FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts says Anthem unlikely to renew contract after 2019
April 24, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

Express Scripts says Anthem unlikely to renew contract after 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said health insurer Anthem Inc was unlikely to renew its contract with the company.

Express Scripts' contract with Anthem expires in December 2019.

"It is difficult for us to understand why Anthem has not recognized the potential value which could be brought forth by engaging in meaningful discussions," Express Scripts Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

