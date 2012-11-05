FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts says 2013 forecasts too aggressive, shares slide
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

Express Scripts says 2013 forecasts too aggressive, shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co posted higher quarterly earnings on Monday but said it sees analysts’ forecasts for its 2013 results as too aggressive, citing the weak business climate and unemployment outlook.

The company said third-quarter earnings excluding special items were $1.02 per share, compared with 79 cents a share a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting 99 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s stock fell 11 percent in after-hours trading from a close of $62.88 Monday on Nasdaq.

