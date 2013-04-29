FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts quarterly profit tops Wall Street view
April 29, 2013 / 8:21 PM / in 4 years

Express Scripts quarterly profit tops Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Monday reported higher-than-expected first quarter earnings, helped by greater use of more profitable generic medicines.

The company posted a net profit from continuing operations of $374 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a profit of $270.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Express earned 99 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

