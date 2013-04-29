Express Scripts quarterly profit tops Wall Street view

April 29 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Monday reported higher-than-expected first quarter earnings, helped by greater use of more profitable generic medicines.

The company posted a net profit from continuing operations of $374 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a profit of $270.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Express earned 99 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.