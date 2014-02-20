Express Scripts profit, outlook match Street estimates

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit and issued a 2014 earnings forecast in line with Wall Street expectations.

The company reported net income of $506 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with a profit of $511 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company had adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2014, Express forecast adjusted earnings of $4.88 to $5 per share. Analysts’ on average are looking for $4.93 per share.