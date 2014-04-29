Express Scripts profit falls, lowers 2014 forecast

April 29 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday reported lower first quarter profit and took down its full-year earnings forecast range by 6 cents, saying adjusted prescription volume would be less than it had anticipated.

The company said net profit fell to $328.3 million, or 42 cents per share, from $373 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Express said it had adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share. Analysts on average expected $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $23.68 billion was shy of Wall Street estimates of $23.80 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by David Gregorio)