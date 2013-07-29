FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts reports fifth profit beat in a row
July 29, 2013 / 8:13 PM / 4 years ago

Express Scripts reports fifth profit beat in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in the United States, reported an adjusted profit that beat analysts’ estimates for the fifth straight quarter, helped by a fall in expenses.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $558.3 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $150 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
