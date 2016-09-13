FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR, Goldman to take control of British oil group Expro - Sky News
September 13, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

KKR, Goldman to take control of British oil group Expro - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British oilfield services group Expro International Group Ltd will be controlled by four lenders, including KKR & Co LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc , as part of a financial restructuring, Sky News reported.

The lenders, which also include hedge fund Highbridge and Park Square Capital, will exchange their debt for equity, giving them a controlling stake in the company, according to Sky News.

Confirmation of the news could come as soon as the end of next week, Sky News said, citing sources.

Expro was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
