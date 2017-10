CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Thomson Reuters Extel awards

(Corrects to show Credit Suisse placed third in Leading Pan-European Brokerage Firm for Trading and Execution category, not Bank of America Merrill Lynch) June 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch scooped the top prize at the annual Thomson Reuters Extel Awards, ending UBS's 12-year winning streak, while JP Morgan was named best fund manager for the fourth consecutive year. The following table lists the winners and runners-up in the awards: AWARD RANKINGS Leading Pan-European 1. UBS Brokerage Firm for 2. Morgan Stanley Trading and Execution 3. Credit Suisse Leading Pan-European 1. Philip Guest, UBS Global AM Fund Management 2. Peter Lawrence, JP Morgan Asset Individual Management 3. Marco Signorini, Tudor Capital Leading Pan-European 1. Deutsche Bank Brokerage Firm for 2. UBS Operations 3. Citi Leading Pan-European 1. Christian Becker-Hussong, Munich Investor Relations RE Professional 2. Stephan Egger, Deutsche Telekom 3. Simon Mays-Smith, Pearson Plc Leading Pan-European 1. GLG Partners Hedge Fund 2. Tudor Capital 3. Exane Asset Management Leading Pan-European 1. Citi Brokerage Firm for 2. UBS Equity Sales 3. Bank of America Securities-Merrill Lynch Leading Brokerage Firm 1. Numis Securities for UK Small and Mid 2. Peel Hunt Caps 3. Investec Securities Leading Pan-European 1. Gerard Zaffran, Bank of America Specialist Sales Person Securities-Merrill Lynch 2. Sophie Warrick, JP Morgan Cazenove 3. Mark Howden, Nomura Securities Leading Pan-European 1. Kepler Cheuvreux Brokerage Firm for 2. Bank of America Sustainability Research Securities-Merrill Lynch 3. UBS Leading Pan-European 1. Andrew Wood, Sanford C. Equity Analyst Bernstein 2. Andreas Willi, JP Morgan Cazenove 3. Antoine Belge, HSBC Leading Pan-European 1. JP Morgan Asset Management Fund Management Firm 2. Fidelity Management & Research 3. BlackRock Investment Management Leading Pan-European 1. Allianz SE Quoted Company for 2. Vodafone Group Plc Investor Relations 3. Sanofi SA Leading Pan-European 1. Capital Goods Team, Bank of Sector Team (Equity) America Securities-Merrill Lynch 2. Chemicals Team, Deutsche Bank 3. Capital Goods Team, JP Morgan Leading Pan-European 1. Bank of America Brokerage Firm for Securities-Merrill Lynch Equity and 2. UBS Equity-Linked Research 3. Morgan Stanley (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by David Holmes and Tom Pfeiffer)