Extended Stay Hotels names ex-Starbucks head CEO

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel chain operator Extended Stay Hotels named former head of Starbucks Corp Jim Donald as its chief executive.

Donald, who has served at retail giants like Wal-Mart , Safeway, replaced Gary DeLapp.

Before joining Extended Stay, Donald held the post of chief executive officer and president at Haggen Inc, an independent grocer.

Extended Stay emerged from bankruptcy in October 2010 after selling the chain for $3.93 billion to an investment group that included hedge funds like Paulson & Co, Centerbridge Partners and Blackstone.