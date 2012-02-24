FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Extended Stay Hotels names ex-Starbucks head CEO
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 24, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 6 years

Extended Stay Hotels names ex-Starbucks head CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel chain operator Extended Stay Hotels named former head of Starbucks Corp Jim Donald as its chief executive.

Donald, who has served at retail giants like Wal-Mart , Safeway, replaced Gary DeLapp.

Before joining Extended Stay, Donald held the post of chief executive officer and president at Haggen Inc, an independent grocer.

Extended Stay emerged from bankruptcy in October 2010 after selling the chain for $3.93 billion to an investment group that included hedge funds like Paulson & Co, Centerbridge Partners and Blackstone.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.