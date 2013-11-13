FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of hotel chain Extended Stay America rise 15 pct in debut
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 13, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Shares of hotel chain Extended Stay America rise 15 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares of hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc rose as much as 15 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $4.6 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company raised $566 million after its initial public offering of 28.3 million shares was priced at $20 per share, the mid-point of its expected price range.

Extended Stay shares opened at $22.75 and touched a high of $22.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.