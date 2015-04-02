TRLPC-CarTrawler and HES Beheer consider extra loans for M&A

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned online car rental company CarTrawler and ports services company HES Beheer are both considering raising additional leveraged loans to finance potential acquisitions, banking sources said on Thursday.

They are the latest companies to consider raising ‘add on’ facilties to existing leveraged loans to support acquisitive strategies.

Nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) of add-on loans have been raised so far this year to finance bolt-on acquisitions.

With relatively few opportunities for new buyouts, private equity firms are looking at buying smaller companies to add to existing portfolio companies in a ‘buy and build’ strategy.

This is easier than competing with cash rich trade buyers or the equity market if companies opt to list rather than sell.

Ireland’s CarTrawler could potentially double the size of its existing loan to just under 400 million euros, the sources said.

BC Partners bought a majority stake in CarTrawler in 2014, backed by a 190 million euro loan financing led by Lloyds and RBC, which comprised a 160 million euro term loan B (TLB) paying 425bp over Euribor and a 30 million euro revolving credit, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Carlyle and Riverstone also bought Dutch listed ports services company HES Beheer in 2014, backed by a 315 million euro loan financing led by Deutsche Bank, DNB Bank and RBC.

That loan included a 250 million euro TLB paying 400bp over Euribor and 65 million euros of capital expenditure and revolving credit facilities.

BC Partners declined to comment. Carlyle, Riverstone, HES Beheer and CarTrawler were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)