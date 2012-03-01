UPDATE 1-Extract Resources directors recommend $2.4 bln Chinese bid

* Independent directors recommend Chinese offer

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - The independent directors of Extract Resources, owner of one of the world’s largest uranium mines, have backed a takeover offer from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC)that values it at A$2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).

The recommendation for the A$8.65 a share offer, was made after Extract failed to uncover any rival bidders and takes CGNPC a step closer to winning control of the giant Husab uranium project in Namibia.

“After a lengthy and exhaustive process, as at today, no alternative and superior proposal has been received, nor are there any discussions underway with third parties,” Extract said in a statement.

In a complex deal, CGNPC -- which is bidding with the China-Africa Development Fund -- initially offered $990 million for Kalahari Minerals, which owns 42.7 percent of Extract. It launched a bid for Extract last month after winning control of Kalahari.

Rio Tinto, which owns a 14 percent stake in Extract, had no immediate comment on whether it would accept the offer. The gobal miner had previously accepted the Chinese offer for a stake it held in Kalahari.

Husab is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the world, and Rio Tinto has been in talks with Extract to combine its neighbouring Rossing mine, the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine, with Husab.

Extract shares ended flat at A$8.60 in a broader market that fell 1 percent.