UPDATE 1-Extreme Networks lowers 3rd-qtr, FY outlook, shares down
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 10:39 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Extreme Networks lowers 3rd-qtr, FY outlook, shares down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.07

* Sees Q3 rev $73 mln to $73.5 mln vs est $82.4 mln

* Sees FY adj EPS $0.22 to $0.26 vs est $0.27

* Sees FY rev $317 mln to $325 mln vs est $330 mln

* Shares down as much as 16 pct in aftermarket trade

April 19 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc said it will miss its forecast for third-quarter results, hurt by low demand from mobile service providers, sending the network equipment maker’s shares down as much as 16 percent in aftermarket trade.

The company expects third-quarter earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $73 million to $73.5 million.

It had earlier forecast earnings of 6 cents to 8 cents a share, on revenue of $80 million to $85 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 7 cents a share, on revenue of $82.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Revenue for the quarter is lower than expected due to sales execution issues, lower mobility service provider sales, and macro economic conditions,” Chief Executive Oscar Rodriguez said in a statement.

It also lowered its full-year earnings outlook to between 22 cents and 26 cents per share from 28 cents to 35 cents a share and its full-year revenue forecast to between $317 million and $325 million from $320 million to $340 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $330.3 million.

The company’s shares were down 16 percent at $3.61 in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $4.32 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

