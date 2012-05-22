UPDATE 2-Cree's John Kurtzweil to be Extreme Networks CFO

* Kurtzweil to leave Cree on June 15

* Cree names Michael McDevitt interim CFO

* Cree shares down as much as 13 pct

* Extreme Network shares up 4 pct (Adds details, share movement)

May 22 (Reuters) - LED maker Cree Inc named its corporate controller, Michael McDevitt, as interim CFO after John Kurtzweil resigned to join network equipment maker Extreme Networks Inc.

Cree shares, which have lost 38 percent of their value in the last year, fell 13 percent to $25.30 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. Extreme Networks shares rose more than 4 percent.

Kurtzweil, who is credited with growing Cree’s revenue from $400 million in 2007 to over a billion dollars at present, will stay with Cree until June 15 to assist with the transition of his responsibilities.

Cree said executive search consultants Russell Reynolds Associates will help the company search for a replacement.

Kurtzweil replaces interim CFO Jim Judson at Extreme Networks. Before taking up his current post in 2006, Kurtzweil was CFO of Cirrus Logic Inc and ON Semiconductor Corp . (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)