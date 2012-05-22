FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cree's John Kurtzweil to be Extreme Networks CFO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Cree's John Kurtzweil to be Extreme Networks CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Kurtzweil to leave Cree on June 15

* Cree names Michael McDevitt interim CFO

* Cree shares down as much as 13 pct

* Extreme Network shares up 4 pct (Adds details, share movement)

May 22 (Reuters) - LED maker Cree Inc named its corporate controller, Michael McDevitt, as interim CFO after John Kurtzweil resigned to join network equipment maker Extreme Networks Inc.

Cree shares, which have lost 38 percent of their value in the last year, fell 13 percent to $25.30 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. Extreme Networks shares rose more than 4 percent.

Kurtzweil, who is credited with growing Cree’s revenue from $400 million in 2007 to over a billion dollars at present, will stay with Cree until June 15 to assist with the transition of his responsibilities.

Cree said executive search consultants Russell Reynolds Associates will help the company search for a replacement.

Kurtzweil replaces interim CFO Jim Judson at Extreme Networks. Before taking up his current post in 2006, Kurtzweil was CFO of Cirrus Logic Inc and ON Semiconductor Corp . (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.